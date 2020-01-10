Deoria: Man accused of mobile theft thrashed by cops, three suspended

Deoria (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 10 (ANI): Three cops have been suspended and a case has been filed against them after a video of them thrashing a suspected mobile thief went viral on social media.

In the video three police personnel can be seen holding the accused to the floor, while another one thrashes him with a belt and shoes. The incident occurred inside a police station.

After the video surfaced on social media, the senior police official of district ordered action and suspended three cops, including a head constable.

Confirming the incident, Superintendent of Police Shripati Mishra said, "The three cops have been suspended. FIR is being registered against them. The man has been sent for a medical exam." (ANI)

