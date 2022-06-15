Department of Military Affairs calls for harnessing potential of youth by making them 'Agniveers'

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Department of Military Affairs on Tuesday appreciated the government's decision to approve the Agnipath scheme under which the youngsters will be provided with an opportunity to serve in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces.

Addressing a press conference today in this regard, Lieutenant General Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs said, "We will provide an opportunity to the youth to serve the nation for a short and long duration, as agniveers. We are giving youth a chance for both long and short-duration military service."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today highlighted that the Agniveers will form a distinct rank in the three services, and will also wear a distinct insignia as part of their uniform.



Lieutenant General Anil Puri further said, "Today average age is around 32 years, in time to come it will further come down to 26 years. This will happen in 6-7 years. In order to transform armed forces into youthful, tech-savvy, modern, there's a need to harness the youth potential and make him a future-ready soldier".

"Agniveer would be a part of this future-ready soldier. Agniveer would be India's young protector. After being with us for 4 years, an agniveer's resume and biodata will be very unique. He will stand out in the crowd with his attitude, skills and time he would have spent with us," Lieutenant General Anil Puri said.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday on Tuesday approved the Agnipath scheme under which the youngsters will be provided with an opportunity to serve in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces. The Agnipath model envisages the recruitment of personnel below officer rank (PBOR) in the Army, Air Force, and Navy for four years, including six months of training. Soldiers recruited under the Agnipath model will be called as 'Agniveers'. The Agniveers will form a distinct rank in the three services, and will also wear a distinct insignia as part of their uniform.

Calling a transformative initiative, the Defence Minister said, "Efforts are to create a youthful profile of the Armed forces. It would help to train them for new technologies and also improve their health levels. This scheme will increase employment opportunities with new skills in different sectors". (ANI)

