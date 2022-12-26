Department of Personnel and Training is fast emerging as key human resources nucleus for govt: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Sunday said, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) is fast emerging as a key Human Resources Nucleus for the Centre.

Delivering a keynote address on the culmination of Good Governance Week (December 19-25, 2022) here, Singh said, in the last 8 years of the Modi Government, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has become a "facilitatory ministry" dedicated to the service of both the personnel and common man.

The Minister underlined that the transformative reforms undertaken by DoPT, Department of Pensions and ARPG in the last 8 years brought increased transparency, increased accountability and technology-driven changes moving from Timeline to real-time through the Dashboard mechanism to follow the ultimate goal of Prime Minister's Mantra of "maximum governance, ninimum government".

Paying tributes to former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on whose birth anniversary Good Governance Day is observed, Singh said, "This year's event is special in the sense that we have celebrated the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence and also assumed the Presidency of G-20 to make a mark on Global Issues and Challenges in years ahead".

Singh said that this year's event is also significant that Mission Karmayogi has graduated to a new level and is now available on the mobile app to learn and engage anytime from anywhere.



He also pointed out that Mission Karmayogi has also moved to the next generation after Prime Minister Modi launched the Karmayogi Prarambh module on November 22, 2022, during the 2nd edition of Rozgar Mela.

"The Prarambh module will be of immense help to new entrants into the government service to prepare for a future role in a perfect fashion," the Minister said.

Secretary, DoPT, S Radha Chauhan in her address said that the main aim of all government jobs is to deliver services to the common man with ease and also within time.

Earlier, Jitendra Singh launched Revamped e-HRMS 2.0 Portal, as the earlier iteration of the e-HRMS was limited in scope, where employees could avail limited services and it was not connected with other HR applications.

"As a result, the employees were unable to get full benefits of digital service deliveries and seamless connection with HR applications and initiatives of the Govt. The revamped e-HRMS 2.0 Portal will provide the following services in a digital mode to the employees - Transfers (Rotation/Mutual), Deputation, APAR, IPR, iGOT Trainings, Vigilance Status, Deputation Opportunities, Service Book and other basic HR Services like Leave, Tour, Reimbursements etc," an official release said. (ANI)

