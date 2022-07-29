Department of Posts launches exclusive Rakhi envelopes

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The Department of Posts has come up with exclusive Rakhi envelopes for sending Rakhis to far-off places for the festival of Rakhsha Bandhan, the Ministry of Communications informed on Thursday.

This year, the festival that marks the bond of love between the siblings will be celebrated on August 11.

"On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the Department of Posts has come out with exclusive Rakhi Envelopes. Delhi Postal Circle has made an exclusive arrangement for the sale of high-quality Rakhi Envelopes with excellent strength, tear resistance, waterproof, light-weight and elegant printability through the Post Offices in Delhi City," the Ministry said.



As per the Ministry, these envelopes possess a unique texture and are completely waterproof and tear-proof. The Rakhi Envelopes are available in the size of 11cms x 22cms and are available in attractive designs with a peel-off strip seal mechanism for easy sealing.

The Ministry termed the cost of these Rakhi Envelopes 'economical' at the rate of Rs 15 per envelope.

The sale of these Rakhi envelopes in Post Offices of the national capital has already begun and will continue till August 8 for posting within Delhi and up to August 7 for sending Rakhis to other states.

"Please approach your nearest Head Post office and purchase the Rakhi Envelopes and send it through the Post Office to your dear one," the Ministry said. (ANI)

