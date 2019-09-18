Department of Posts launches international speed post service to Brazil, Lithuania

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): International Speed Post EMS service will now be available for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Ecuador, Kazakhstan, Lithuania and North Macedonia, according to an announcement made by the Department of Posts.

An official release said that EMS or Express Mail Service is a premium service that enables the users to send documents and merchandise faster and with the added facility of being able to track the movement of the item on the internet.

The release said that the facility is expected to augment people-to-people contact with these countries and foster trade as EMS is a popular channel for small and medium enterprises.

The EMS service to these countries will be available at major post offices across India. (ANI)

