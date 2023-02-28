Departments should aim to get maximum revenue: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that a department should work on getting maximum revenue in relation to the target.

Chairing a meeting to review the status of revenue receipt in the secretariat, CM said, "Efforts should be made by the departments to get maximum revenue in relation to the target. In order to increase the revenue of various departments and other states, the best practices of other states should also be studied in depth," he said.

"The departments whose revenue receipt is less as per the target, the reasons for this should be studied deeply, where there is a need for improvement in the policy, that should be done," he added.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials that a meeting will be held in April regarding achieving the revenue target for the next financial year, in which all the departments will table their complete plan to achieve the target.



The Chief Minister also instructed the secretaries of the departments that special efforts are needed by the departments to increase revenue receipt in Energy, Mining and Forest departments. "Departmental secretaries should review it regularly to increase revenue," he said.

The Chief Minister said that in order to increase the revenue receipt, the departments will have to pay more attention to the online system.

"More attention should be paid to the use of modern technology. In the areas where there is difficulty in getting revenue relative to the target, departmental secretaries have to find a way to overcome these problems," he said.

"It was informed in the meeting that the position of revenue receipt is beyond par in relation to the target in State Goods and Service Tax (SGST), non-GST, stamp and registration fees, transport, and state excise duty," CM said.

"More efforts are needed to achieve revenue relative to the target in energy, forest and mining," CM added. (ANI)

