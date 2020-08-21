Departure of Jitan Ram Manjhi from 'Mahagathbandhan' unfortunate: Congress

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister Akhilesh Prasad Singh has expressed concern over the departure of the Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi from 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) ahead of the Assembly polls in Bihar and termed it as "unfortunate". He added that alliance leaders would try to convince Manjhi to stay with the 'Mahagathbandhan'.

Speaking to ANI, the senior Congress leader said, "Departure of Jitan Ram Manjhi from 'Mahagathbandhan' is unfortunate. We were constantly in touch with him and will talk to him again regarding the issues. Under what circumstances was he forced to leave the coalition is not known."

"Congress wants leaders like Manjhi to remain within the folds of the grand alliance. He has a long political reach and understanding. He has been with the 'Mahagathbandhan' for a long time," the Former Union Minister added.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) on Thursday quit the 'Mahagathbandhan but preferred to remain mum on possible future tie-up with any party or alliance in the state ahead of the Assembly polls.

The decision to walk out of the five-party opposition coalition in Bihar was taken at the Hindustani Awam Morcha's (HAM) core committee meeting held at Manjhi's residence in Patna.

The 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar now comprises of the RJD, Congress, Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) and Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahni headed Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP).

The Assembly elections in Bihar are due to take place in the month of October or November. The polls are likely to be keenly contested between the Nitish Kumar led NDA and the Opposition 'Mahagathbandhan'. The Bihar Assembly strength is 243. (ANI)