Deploy fire brigade to disinfect hotspot areas, quarantine centres: Delhi LG

New Delhi [India], Apr 1 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal on Wednesday advised officials to deploy firefighters disinfecting vulnerable neighbourhoods, especially the hotspot areas, quarantine centres and public places in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

He said this during a daily video conference with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Secretary and other officials.

"Had the daily video conference meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, CS Delhi, CP & other officers. Reviewed medical preparedness, procurement of medical essentials, discharge guidelines, non-hospital isolation/quarantines, measures to enforce lockdown, etc," Baijal tweeted.

He added, "Also advised to use fire brigade for disinfecting vulnerable neighbourhoods, especially the hot spot areas, quarantine centres, public places, etc. Directed district disaster management authorities to take concerted preventive actions."

The LG informed that district authorities should continue using effective measures for enforcing lockdown, social distancing and home quarantine. "District DCs/DCPs to keep watch over areas to prevent any violation of lockdown or social distancing measures," he said.

As many as 120 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the national capital so far, as per the Delhi Health Department.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 1,637 after 240 new cases were reported in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Wednesday.

The total number of active cases rose to 1,466 in the country, while 132 people have been cured and discharged after receiving treatment, as of 9 am on Wednesday, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The number of deaths due to the infection also rose to 38, while one person has migrated. The country is under a 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week to tackle the outbreak. (ANI)

