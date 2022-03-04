Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal to intensify into deep depression in next 24 hrs, IMD issues weather warning for TN

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said a low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression with a wind speed of 40-50 kmph as it moved towards the north Tamil Nadu coast, adding that the low pressure is expected to intensify further into a deep depression during the next 24 hours.

The IMD in a statement issued today said, "Yesterday's depression over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean now lies over southwest Bay of Bengal and lay centered at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 4th March 2022, near latitude 8.9°N and longitude 82.9°E, about 180 km east of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 390km southeast of Nagappattinam (Tamil Nadu), 470 km southeast of Puducherry (Tamil Nadu) and about 530 km south-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu)."

It further said, "It is likely to intensify further into a Deep Depression during the next 12 hours. It is likely to move north-northwestwards off the east coast of Sri Lanka till 5th March morning and then move west northwestwards towards the north Tamil Nadu Coast during subsequent 48 hours."

The weather forecasting agency predicted light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at a few places over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on 4 March.



The IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at a few places with isolated heavy rainfall likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

"Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at isolated places is very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on 05th March," said the IMD.

It stated, "Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal; Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower with heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on 06th March. Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal; Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower with heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on 07th March 2022."

Mentioning the sea condition it said, "Sea condition will be rough to very rough over Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & south Andhra Pradesh coasts during 4th to 6th March 2022."

Issuing advisory for the fishermen, the IMD warned them not to venture into Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts till 6 March 2022. (ANI)

