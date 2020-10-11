Depression over west-central Bay of Bengal, likely to intensify further into deep depression during next 24 hours

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): The depression over Westcentral Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during next 24 hours and it very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur and Visakhapatnam on October 12 night, according to the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Latest satellite imageries, ships and buoy observations indicate that yesterday's well-marked low-pressure area over east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression over Westcentral Bay of Bengal and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, October 11, 2020 near latitude 15.3°N and longitude 86.5°E, about 430 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 490 km southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) and 520 km east-southeast of Narsapur (Andhra Pradesh)," the IMD said.

"It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during next 24 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur and Vishakhapatnam during October 12, 2020 night," it added.



The weather agency has issued a rainfall warning to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Karnataka and Marathwada, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.



It has predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Karnataka and Marathwada, south Odisha and south Chhattisgarh with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema and interior Karnataka on Sunday.



Light to moderate rainfall likely to occur over coastal Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Marathwada and Vidarbha with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over coastal Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Marathwada and Vidarbha on October 12 and October 13.





Extremely heavy rainfall (>= 20 cm per day) is also likely at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh on the same date.

Also, squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph would prevail over west-central and adjoining the northwest Bay of Bengal and 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha- Andhra Pradesh -Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on October 11; 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over west-central and adjoining the northwest Bay of Bengal, southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha- Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts and 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph along and off Andhra Pradesh coast on October 12, 2020.



Along with this, squally winds, speed reaching 45-55 kmph are also likely to prevail over Gulf of Mannar on October 11, 12 and 13, the IMD said.



Moreover, sea condition will be rough to very rough over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, the southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha- Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts and over Gulf of Mannar from on October 11 and 12 and over Gulf of Mannar on October 13.



The fishermen have been advised not to venture into the west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining the northwest Bay of Bengal, southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha- Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts and over Gulf of Mannar on October 11 and 12 and over Gulf of Mannar on October 13. (ANI)

