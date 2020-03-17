Dept of Official Language trying to increase progressing use of Hindi in Govt works: MoS Home

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that the Department of Official Language is trying to increase the progressing use of Hindi in Central Government works.

"Hindi was enshrined as the Official Language on 14th September, 1949 by constituent assembly of India. The Department of Official Language is trying to increase the progressing use of Hindi in Central Government works," the Minister told the Upper House.

The minister gave this information in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today. (ANI)