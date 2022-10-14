Dept of Telecommunications gets 100 registrations for M2M service providers

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Friday announced that it received 100 registrations for machine-to-machine service provider/wireless local-area network (WLAN)/ wireless personal area network (WPAN) connectivity provider till today.

Machine-to-machine /Internet of Things (M2M/IoT) communication results in significant operational efficiencies, improved quality of products and services, appropriate and autonomous decision-making, cost-efficiency and improved return on investment, besides being capable of unlimited scalability, according to an official statement.

To strengthen the M2M/IoT ecosystem and to facilitate wider proliferation and innovation in the sector, DoT had issued guidelines for registration of M2M service providers and WPAN/WLAN connectivity providers.



To facilitate the prospective registrants and with a view to aid ease of doing business, DoT had commenced the process of on-boarding the M2M service providers in March 2022 through a very simple online registration process on its existing Saral Sanchar portal.

The statement said this registration would go a long way in addressing issues such as obtaining resources from the authorised telecom licensees, KYC, traceability and encryption for the M2M service providers. It said it may also help M2M service providers to boost their business globally, as registration will provide them recognition as a registered entity with the government of India.

The online registration will create a database which may be used by the connectivity Providers to manage effective spectrum sharing in unlicensed bands which might help in achieving high quality of service.

This registration shall also facilitate the government to gather information on the various use cases of M2M/IoT being developed by the M2M service providers and help in adoption of one M2M standards-based deployments in the country.

M2M Service Providers and WPAN/WLAN Connectivity Providers who have yet not registered are again requested to register themselves through DoT's Saral Sanchar: saralsanchar.gov.in. (ANI)

