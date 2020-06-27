Deputy Chief of Naval Staff thanks Telangana CM for generous rehabilitation package for late Colonel Santosh Babu's family

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): The Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral MS Pawar has written to Telangana Chief Minister KC Rao thanking the latter for the generous rehabilitation package for the family of Colonel Santosh Babu who died in battle during enemy action in Ladakh.



"The example that you have set would doubly reassure the individual on the frontline that no matter what the consequence in action, the nation would care for their family," Vice Admiral Pawar wrote in a letter to Telangana CM Rao.

"It is not every day that a Chief Minister of a state travels hundreds of kilometres to console the family of a fallen soldier. That you chose to walk the extra mile to personally hand over the package within days of the declaration, was indeed heart-warming, and speaks volumes of your leadership, compassion and understanding towards the military, as also evidenced by the noble gesture towards the other 19 comrades of Late Colonel Babu, though not belonging to Telangana," he wrote.

The Vice-Admiral also extended an invitation to Telangana CM to visit Sainik School in Korukunda, which is the alma mater of Late Colonel Babu.

Colonel Santosh Babu was the Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar regiment. (ANI)

