Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, wife get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and his wife on Saturday received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital.

The Education Minister and his wife Seema Sisodia took the vaccine against the coronavirus at Maulana Azad Medical College here today.

"Got vaccinated with my family today @HospitalLok! Thankful to our brilliant scientists, medical teams and everyone who worked tirelessly for making vaccines for us. The central government should provide vaccine for all without age restrictions. Let's fight Covid together!," tweeted Aam Aadmi Party leader.



On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appreciated the Centre's decision to start COVID-19 vaccination on all days in April for people aged above 45 years. However, he urged the central government to remove the clause of vaccinating only those above the age of 45 and start the vaccination drive at a mass scale for all age groups.

The number of infections in Delhi continued to rise as 3, 594 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours yesterday.

According to the Delhi government, with this, the total cases mounted to 6,68,814 including 11,994 active cases and total 6,45,770 discharged cases. Delhi registered 2,084 recoveries and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll touched 11,050 including the new deaths. (ANI)

