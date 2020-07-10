Deputy CM Sisodia invites retail, e-commerce players to invest in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday invited retailers and e-commerce players to invest in the national capital.

"Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister of Delhi highlighted the plethora of opportunities offered by the state capital for retail and e-commerce firms to invest in its economy," said a press release from the office of the deputy chief minister.

Sisodia was addressing the 'Invest India Exclusive Investment Forum' via a webinar on Thursday, attended by leading retail and e-commerce players.

"The aim of the forum organised by Invest India, the National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency of the Government of India, was to bring the state government and potential investors on a common platform to share ideas and to showcase favourable policies, ready infrastructure and other details of the industrial ecosystem of Delhi," the press release said.

Vikas Anand, MD DSIIDC, also attended the meeting with Sisodia.

According to the press release, Sisodia said that the adverse financial impact of the COVID19 pandemic will be more long-lasting than the health effects. Delhi is gearing up to revive its economy despite facing many challenges in the aftermath of the COVID19 pandemic. The Invest India Exclusive Investment Forum was a great start to open a channel for investment and collaboration with interested firms.

Highlighting how Delhi offers a great potential investment ecosystem for private firms, Sisodia said, "Delhi is a city of opportunities. Our state GDP has doubled in the past 7 years and we have a per capita income of Rs 3,89,000 which is 3 times the national average. We also have an effective people-centric government under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal. The highest growth on all economic indicators had been made possible due to the honest and progressive govt. which has been re-elected for the third time with an overwhelming majority," said Sisodia.

Sisodia, stressing on the variety of Trade and Service Sector Opportunities for investment offered by the Delhi Government, he said, "Contrary to public opinion, Delhi has a substantial land bank for investment in sectors like Tourism and Hospitality, Automobile Parts, Handloom and Handicrafts; Gems, Jewelry and Perfumes, Packaged Foods, Leather Goods and Garments, Steel Fabrication, E-Commerce, Retail, Information Technology. The upcoming industrial hubs in Ranikhera Mundka, Baprola and Kanjhawala along with the Mundka North Warehousing Cluster has ample capacity available and makes Delhi an ideal destination for companies looking to set up retail or sourcing operations."

Sisodia also tweeted later in the day, "At the much needed @investindia forum, presented the case for #Delhi as a city of hope and opportunities, as it has always been."

"The forum was attended by investors from 30 countries across the globe. 20 industry sectors, including apparels, automobiles, ecommerce healthcare, sportswear; from countries across the world like USA, Japan, Germany, the UK, Switzerland and Australia participated in the webinar," the press release added. (ANI)

