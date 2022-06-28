Dera Bassi firing incident: SSP orders FIR against SI Balwinder Singh, inquiry initiated

Mohali (Punjab) [India], June 28 (ANI): Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) SAS Nagar Vivek Sheel Soni on Tuesday ordered the registration of the first information report (FIR) against Mubarakpur Police Post Incharge Sub-Inspector (SI) Balwinder Singh in Dera Bassi firing incident case.

The SSP also initiated departmental action against three police personnel present on the spot for major punishment.

The development came after SI Balwinder Singh, who along with the police party, while conducting a routine check, fired at a person identified as Hitesh Kumar following a scuffle with some individuals on Sunday night.

A police vehicle was vandalized by some people on the spot.





The SSP, on Monday, had already suspended SI Balwinder Singh and transferred him to Police Lines.

Pertinently, following the incident, the SSP immediately constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by SP Headquarter to investigate the incident and submit a report.

The matter is being further investigated by the SIT, said SSP Vivek Sheel Soni.

Meanwhile, the FIR has been registered under sections 324, 354, 336 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Police Station Dera Bassi.

"We were standing on Hebatpur road when a police party arrived and misbehaved with us. They wanted to check my wife's bag. They were drunk and they fired upon my brother," Akshay, the victim's brother claimed.

A policeman present at the place of the incident said that the youth fought with them and also tried to 'rip' his uniform.

"We were patrolling when we saw a couple standing near the road. We asked them where they had come from. They started fighting with us and a Sub Inspector fired upon them. They also tried to rip my uniform," said a policeman. (ANI)

