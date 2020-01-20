Deradicalisation centres in Kashmir will help those who have gone astray, says J-K DGP

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Monday advocated for the need of deradicalisation centres in Kashmir and said that it will "definitely help those who have gone astray".

"If any such facility (deradicalisation centres) comes up in Kashmir that will be a good sign, it should happen. It'll definitely help people, especially those who have gone astray," Singh said in a press conference here.

He said that such developments should be welcomed by everyone.

"If some sensible kind of arrangement is made, where good people from the civil society and experts who deal with the subject and relevant aspects of religion and other things are put together, I think that will be a good development. That kind of thing should be welcomed," Singh said.

Last week, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat has pitched to start programs aimed at counter-radicalisation of youth.

Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir Police neutralized three dreaded terrorists, including a top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen.

Singh said that Hizbul Mujahideen is on the verge of being completely wiped out in South Kashmir.

"Today in Shopian, we neutralised three terrorists. One of them, their commander Wasim Ahmed Wani was active since 2017 and was on a top position in Hizbul Mujahideen," he added. (ANI)

