DERC notifies two metering frameworks for Delhi

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 19:57 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 14 (ANI): In a big push for renewable energy in the national capital area, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has notified two frameworks for the city - Group Net Metering (GNM) and Virtual Net Metering (VNM) Framework.
GNM shall be applicable for all consumers of the national capital territory while VNM shall be applicable for residential consumers, group housing societies, offices of Government and local authorities and renewable energy generators registered under Mukhya Mantri Kisaan Aay Badhotari Yojna.
This move is set to benefit the deployment of renewable energy projects in the residential and agricultural sector benefiting lakhs of citizens and farmers.
Consumers can, aggregate their demand and investment as residential welfare associations (RWAs) or Cooperative Group Housing Societies (CGHS) and avail GNM, while consumers can also collectively own solar power generating systems.
Under the GNM, the surplus electricity exported into the grid through a net meter will be adjusted with other service connections of the same consumer in the same DISCOM area.
Whereas, VNM allows the renewable energy generator to export electricity into the grid through Renewable Energy meter or gross meter which can be adjusted in more than one electricity service connection(s) of participating consumers in the same DISCOM area.
Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain said, "This is a big push for renewable energy in Delhi. The Delhi Government has clearly outlined its energy vision for sustainability, decentralization, and anti-corruption. In collaboration with the DERC, honest politics and ethical policy decisions have been taken in the last five years which have ensured that tariffs don't rise in the state of Delhi, making it the only Indian city and state to do so."
As per guidelines, the Renewable Energy System capacity under GNM and VNM shall not be less than 5 kilowatts and more than 5000 kilowatt. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 20:08 IST

