DERC reduces fixed power charges for non-domestic users

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has reduced the fixed charges on unutilised capacity for April-May 2020 period for non-domestic/commercial and industrial consumers.

"In order to avoid hardships to Non-Domestic/Commercial and Industrial Consumers during the complete lockdown period of April 2020 and May 2020, and considering the demand of Industry Associations and Non Domestic consumers, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission has reduced fixed charges by 50 per cent (i.e. from Rs. 250/ kVA/month to Rs. 125/kVA/month) for the unutilized capacity of these consumers for this period," read a release by Office Of the Power Minister.

The total unutilized capacity during this period was 80 per cent out of which 84 per cent pertains to non-domestic consumers and 75 per cent for industrial consumers, it said.

Tweeting the DERC order, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Delhi govt stands with the people of Delhi in this hour of crisis. This relief in fixed charges will help lakhs of people to face hardships caused by Corona."

Delhi power minister Satyendar Jain said that the expected impact of the said waiver is around Rs 160 crores.

"This will benefit around 44,000 Industrial consumers and around 10 Lakh Non-Domestic/commercial consumers," he said. (ANI)

