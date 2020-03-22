Deserted roads in Srinagar as people observe 'Janata curfew'

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Streets in Srinagar remained empty on Sunday as citizens observed "Janata curfew" called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The total number of people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in India on Sunday crossed 340 according to official estimates.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police in Doda appealed to the public not to step outside their homes during the Janata Curfew, in order to control the spread of coronavirus.

"The curfew is on from 7 am to 9 pm. We request you to please stay indoors and convey this message to your neighbors and family members as well. Your contribution is vital for making Janata curfew a success," said a police officer.

He added, "Through this, we can control the spread of coronavirus."

The nation is observing Janata curfew today after the prime minister on Thursday laid emphasis on individual 'determination' and "restraint through social distancing" in fighting the global pandemic and called for Janata curfew on March 22 to prepare for challenges of the future.

Following Prime Minister Modi's message, several famous personalities including politicians from various parties, sportsmen and celebrities have also come out in support of the social exercise. (ANI)

