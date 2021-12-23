Deshmukh's social media handler, lawyer played crucial role in illegally posting copy of enquiry report in corruption case: CBI

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Anil Deshmukh's Social Media Handler and lawyer Anand Dilip Daga played a crucial role in the planning of posting illegally accessed copy of the enquiry report to sabotage the investigation into an alleged corruption case, said a chargesheet of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday.

CBI said that it was revealed that the illegally accessed or obtained enquiry report was already available with Daga and was in conspiracy with Vaibhav Gajendra Tumane, Social Media Handler of Anil Deshmukh.

The report got circulated and posted with a note on the background of the Preliminary enquiry to a number of addressees, as a part of their larger conspiracy to subvert the investigation.

In its chargesheet, the CBI has alleged that Tumane played a crucial and active role in planning and execution of this conspiracy with the intent to sabotage the investigation.

CBI has named then CBI official Abhishek Tiwari, lawyer Anand Dilip Daga and Vaibhav Gajendra Tumane.

Abhishek Tiwari in conspiracy with the lawyer was accused of leaking sensitive documents to subvert the investigation of the case against Deshmukh.

During the investigation, it has revealed that Abhishek Tiwari and Anand Dilip Daga met in Delhi, Mumbai and Pune and had been in regular touch through WhatsApp calls or messages and SMS after April 14, 2021, CBI said.



The probe revealed that Deshmukh's lawyer had bought an iPhone worth Rs 95,000 for CBI official Abhishek Tiwari and given him illegal gratification in lieu of sharing case sensitive and confidential documents.

"Illegally obtained enquiry report of the Preliminary Enquiry against Deshmukh was already available with Anand Dilip Daga (A-2), which, he, in conspiracy with Vaibhav Gajendra Tumane (A-3), Social Media Handler of Anil Deshmukh and unknown others, got circulated or posted with a note on the background of the preliminary enquiry to a number of addressees which included many constitutional dignitaries and media houses, as a part of their larger conspiracy to subvert the investigation, " the chargesheet said.

The chargesheet further disclosed that Tumane roped in services of various other people to circulate the illegally accessed documents to various important and influential people.

Earlier, CBI has arrested its Sub-Inspector Abhishek Tiwari and lawyer Anand Daga, in connection with an alleged corruption case for leaking information of a separate case against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with the extortion case.

The arrests of CBI officials and lawyers had come after it registered an FIR against the sub-inspector, a Nagpur-based Advocate, and unidentified persons on certain allegations, including illegal gratification.

On August 29, a report that was allegedly part of a preliminary inquiry conducted by CBI got leaked in media. The report mentions that the agency had concluded that "no cognizable offence has been committed by Anil Deshmukh".

The CBI in its internal inquiry found that Deshmukh's legal team tried to bribe some lower-ranked CBI officials in its preliminary inquiry. Strict action will be taken against the staff who were involved in the case. The investigation is underway to find out if more people were involved in the conspiracy to manipulate the documents. (ANI)

