Designating enemies and pointing out targets will be my job: Navy woman officer picked as 'Observer'

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Sub Lieutenant Riti Singh who has been selected to join as one of the "Observers" (airborne tacticians) in the helicopter stream, said that deciding, designating enemies, and pointing out targets will be her job.

Speaking to ANI here Singh said, "In the Indian Navy on most of our aircraft, there's an observer with the pilot. All weapon and tactical control, the sensors on the aircraft will be under my control when I take my position. Deciding, designating enemies and pointing out targets will be my job."

Sub Lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi and Sub Lieutenant Riti Singh were selected to join as 'Observers' (airborne tacticians) in the helicopter stream.

They were awarded 'Wings' on graduating as 'Observers' at a ceremony held at INS Garuda, Kochi on September 21.

Meanwhile, Kumudini Tyagi said the force prepares its cadets in such a way that everybody is mentally and physically prepared to deal with any situation.

"The Navy has prepared in such a way that we are prepared mentally and physically for whichever situation we come to face. We've had 60 hours of flying training including sorties and simulator flights. Our instructors have never discriminated against us for our gender," Tyagi told ANI. (ANI)