'Desperate individuals could resort to extreme measures' due to derogatory online content, warns MHA ahead of Republic Day

New Delhi [India], Jan 22 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to para-military DGs, Director IB and SPG chief, among others with regard to the latest threat linked with posting derogatory contents and visuals on social media against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the latest communication regarding threat perception from all terror groups on the Republic Day parade, there is a detailed mention of an impact of derogatory content on social media against the Prime Minister.

"There has been a spurt in recent times in the receipt of anonymous/pseudonymous threating letters/communications and posting of derogatory contents/visuals on various social media platforms against the Prime Minister. Some of them are highly abusive in nature indicating the severity of their hostility against the Prime Minister and other high-risk dignitaries. As such, The possibility of desperate individuals resorting to some extreme measure cannot be ruled out," the official communication said while giving details of threat perception during the Republic Day Parade function.

According to the sources, the letter issued last week also talked about the aerial threat to the Prime Minister.

"This time extra forces have been given to Delhi as there are some protests happening in the national capital," an MHA official said.

The letter has also suggested massive countermeasures to deal with all types of attacks. All security forces have been given the task to deal with the ground as well as air attack. In recent times, the national capital has not seen any major terror attack.

There is also a mention of the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir which has been taken adversely by Pakistan-backed terror groups.

Paramilitary forces have been reverted to Delhi to give foolproof security during the Republic Day parade as well as for beating retreat.

A discussion regarding the security of chief guest at the Republic Day event is scheduled to be held later this week. (ANI)