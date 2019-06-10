Despite availability of water, farmers of this village in Udhampur is losing produce

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 10 (ANI): Despite having water in abundance, farmers in the mountainous region of Udhampur are not able to irrigate their produce.

The reason behind this irony is the lack of infrastructure. The residents of the region need a canal to divert water directly towards the fields.

Over 500 farmers of Nallah Ghoran villagezhere have claimed that their area was worst hit. Local farmers have alleged that they have approached the Irrigation Department several times but they turned a deaf ear towards their woes.

Madan Lal, a farmer told ANI, "We have water but there is no canal. If the canal is constructed, then we can irrigate our lands. Whenever we go to the concerned department, they did not listen to our complaint and ask us to come again."

Echoing similar sentiments, Sarpanch of Nallah Ghoran Panchayat, Chander Kant said, "Our farmers are suffering because we do not have canals. They will be economically empowered if they have canals to irrigate their lands. We went to the irrigation department several times but they did not do anything."

"Our Prime Minister is talking about farmers' empowerment but the irrigation department is making them helpless. We have enough water. If we get canal, around 600 farmers will be benefitted," he said. (ANI)