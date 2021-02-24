Despite ban on political gatherings in Maharashtra, Congress holds Parliamentary Board meeting

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): After Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray banned political, religious, and social gatherings in wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases, the state Congress on Tuesday held a meeting of its Parliamentary Board to discuss issues related to state politics, upcoming local body elections, and ongoing farmers agitation against new farm laws.

The Maharashtra government has imposed restrictions on people's movement across several cities.

State Congress chief Nana Patole on Tuesday chaired the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Parliamentary Board meeting.



Speaking to the reporters before the meeting, the newly elected Maharashtra Congress chief said, "We will follow all the COVID-19 guidelines and this meeting will not exceed fifty persons and this is our party meeting, not a social gathering."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced on Sunday that all political, religious, and social gatherings will be prohibited in the state from Monday to combat COVID-19.

Hinting at the Congress, Thackeray had said, "If you want to expand your party expand it but do not spread coronavirus by organising mass gatherings."

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Chief Minister held a meeting with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner and officials, to review the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Maharashtra reported 6,218 new cases COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 21,12,31, the state health department said on Tuesday. The death toll in the state has risen to 51,857 with the addition of 51 new deaths. The number of active cases in Maharashtra stands at 53,409. (ANI)

