Despite ban, people in Delhi burst firecrackers on Diwali

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): On the occasion of Diwali, people in several areas of the national capital were seen bursting firecrackers on Thursday.

Notably, the Delhi government has banned the bursting and sale of all firecrackers, including green crackers.

In a blatant disregard to the state government's ban, the people in Delhi were openly seen bursting crackers, thereby contributing to the already poor air quality in the national capital.



Visuals of people bursting firecrackers surfaced from Delhi's Barapullah flyover, Adhchini and Greater Kailash among other areas.



The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded to be 386, in the upper end of the "very poor" category, on the night of Diwali. The AQI is just inches away from the "severe" category and has already started impacting the visibility in the national capital.



Meanwhile, people in Tamil Nadu and Telangana were also bursting firecrackers to celebrate Diwali. (ANI)

