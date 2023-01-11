Despite bitter cold, devotees flock to 'Gayaji Teerth' in Bihar

Gaya (Bihar) [India], January 11 (ANI): Devotees have flocked to the 'Gayaji Teerth' at the holy site of Gaya, Bihar despite the cold wave in the state and dense fog.

The people have come to Gaya to perform the rituals in order to provide salvation to their ancestors. The devotees go to the 'Gayaji teerth' to perform 'Pind Dan' (offering to the ancestors) and pray for their afterlives.

Due to the bitter cold, people are using bonfires to protect themselves from the cold weather. The cold is affecting all living beings alike.



Despite the cold weather, the people are also visiting the ancient Vishnupad temple and the popular Falgu ghat which is located next to the Phalgu river, considered sacred by Hindus and Buddhists.

Not just Indians, but many people from Nepal also visited the holy site for performing these rituals.

The entire north Indian belt is in the grip of a cold wave and dense foggy weather, affecting visibility significantly, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD scientist RK Jenamani predicts rain, drizzle and snowfall on January 12, and a second spell of the cold wave on January 14 in northern India.

Jenamani stated that there will be light rain or drizzle in states like Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, western UP and north Rajasthan. (ANI)

