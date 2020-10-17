Despite easing of COVID-19 restrictions, Hyderabad idol makers have a hard time selling their products

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 17 (ANI): Despite easing of COVID-19 restrictions across the country, idol makers in Hyderabad say that they are having a hard time selling their products and the number of orders for the upcoming festival season has drastically come down.

After a disappointing turn-out in Ganesh Chaturthi, K Nagesh, owner of a small workshop in Hyderabad said that very few orders have come for Dussehra too.

"I have been making sculptures of gods for the last eighteen years. I used to receive about 200 orders for idols of goddess Durga for Dussehra celebrations. Even though the lockdown has been eased, people are not coming out. This year we only received 100 orders. At least we are allowed to open our workshops, unlike in Ganesh Chaturthi," Nagesh told ANI.

"The artists have to be paid and they depend on this festive season for their livelihood. This is a very difficult financial situation," he added.





Shubham, a customer, said that the Durga idol was taken from Hyderabad to Karnataka every year, but due to the pandemic situation this year they had to observe restrictions.

"We take the idol of goddess Durga from Hyderabad to Karnataka every year, but due to this pandemic situation, we are unable to celebrate the festival as usual," says Shubham.

An Idol of Goddess Durga which was set up in the Koti area of Hyderabad stands at a height of 31 feet.

Gulab Srinivas, the organizer of the event, said, "Every year we place an idol of Durga about 45 feet to 50 feet high. But this year we have reduced the height of the idol to 31 feet. We are taking all precautionary steps mentioned in the government's guidelines. We are providing sanitizers for the people who wish to offer their prayers and ensure that people properly maintain social distance and wear masks."

This year, Dussehra will be celebrated on October 25. (ANI)

