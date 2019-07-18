Despite heavy rains, El Nino fear looms large: Skymet

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Although monsoon has picked up pace in July but the prospects of El Nino effects are still looming large, said Skymet Weather, a private weather forecasting agency.

"Although now on decline, weather models are still indicating 50 per cent chances of El Nino during July. In fact, the probability would continue to be around 40 per cent throughout the leftover monsoon months," the forecaster tweeted in the morning.

El Nino is known to suppress monsoon in India. The weather phenomenon has been associated with dry spells. It is related to warming up of surface water in the equatorial Pacific Ocean and the reverse of it is known as El Nina which causes rain.

At present, most of the states in India such as Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Uttrakhand are witnessing heavy downpour. In some states, the local authorities have also issued a red alert indicating that heavy downpour may lead to flood-like situation in some parts. (ANI)

