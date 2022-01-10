Despite heavy snowfall, COVID-19 vaccination drive for 15-18 age group continues in J-K's Doda

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 10 (ANI): Despite heavy snowfall, the COVID-19 vaccination drive for children between the 15 to 18 age group continued in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Yaqoob Mir, Chief medical officer (CMO) Doda, said despite heavy snowfall in the district, the medical team is travelling all schools for vaccinating children.

"COVID-19 vaccination drive between the 15-18 age group is continued in Doda. Nearly 100 schools are being covered for the vaccination program. Our target is to vaccinate students with both doses before the reopening of schools," Dr Mir said.

"The school children are also travelling kilometres during the snowfall for taking the vaccination. Once the weather will clear, we will vaccinate more and more children," he added.



Meanwhile, people in the district expressed their gratitude to the government and medical staff.

Kaka Ram, a teacher said, "We expressed our gratitude to the government and medical staff for their work. The road becomes slippery during the snowfall, despite all these hurdles the medical staff reached here."

Manish Thakur, a local said, "Doctors and nurses who came here for vaccinating children despite snowfall, we want to thank them. This was very important for the children's safety."

Aryan Thakur, a student said he feels safe after vaccination and excited to meet his schoolmates.

"I feel safe and relaxed after vaccination. Earlier we were given strict instructions from our parents not to meet and touch anything in school. Now we can meet our friends," he added. (ANI)

