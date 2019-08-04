Despite India's rejection, OIC meddles in Kashmir once again

The OIC  tweeted about the situation despite India's rejection of the usage of cluster ammunition.
ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:42 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has once again meddled in Kashmir despite New Delhi reiterating consistently that it is an entirely bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.
Upon Pakistan's request to take note of the recent developments in the region, the OIC in a series of tweets on Sunday showed a 'deep concern' over the escalating tension between the two countries along the Line of Control (LoC).
This is not the first time when the OIC has interfered in the issue.
In March this year, after hosting former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj as the Guest of Honour, the OIC had adopted a resolution containing similar critical remarks against India while advocating de-escalation tension between India and Pakistan in February.
The resolution, adopted at the end of the two-day conference of ministers of member nations, had also called for restraint between India and Pakistan and advocated the need for resolving outstanding issues through peaceful means.
The document recognised "the need for an early resumption of dialogue process between Pakistan and India, which is a prerequisite for development, peace, and stability in South Asia."
India had then, however, rejected the OIC resolution.
The Ministry of External Affairs had reaffirmed, "As regards the resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, our stand is consistent and well known. We reaffirm that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and is a matter strictly internal to India."
It is worth mentioning that Pakistan is one of the founding member states of the OIC.
A few hours ago today, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had also convened a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss the issues pertaining to national security in the wake of allegations against India of using cluster ammunition to target civilians along the LoC.
Khan took to social media to condemn India's alleged use of cluster ammunition to target civilians along the LoC. He alleged that India's use of cluster ammunition along the LoC had violated international humanitarian laws.
The Prime Minister also urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to "take note of this international threat to peace and security."
The allegations were, however, rejected by the Indian Army as "pure propaganda".
In a telephonic conversation with Secretary-General of the OIC, Yousuf Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had also urged to take note of the situation and extend full cooperation, according to Pakistan media.
The OIC tweeted about the situation despite India's rejection of the usage of cluster ammunition. (ANI)

