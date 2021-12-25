Despite low visibility, flight operations remain normal at Delhi airport

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Despite low visibility on Saturday morning, the flight operations remain normal at Delhi airports.

The passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.



"Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," said Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stands at 398.

As per the government agencies, and AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor, and 401 and 500 'severe'. (ANI)

