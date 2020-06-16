Despite Punjab CM's order, 70-year-old Ludhiana woman yet to receive aid

Ludhiana (Haryana) [India], June 16 (ANI): Despite Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's directives, a 70-year-old woman still waits for the public officials to help her during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nirmal Kaur, a resident of New Shimlapuri area of the Ludhiana city stays in a rented house with her two grandchildren. She is facing an acute financial crisis due to the lockdown as she is jobless and has urged the state government to provide financial aid to her to fulfil the needs of her family.

"I use to run a small stall, but due to lockdown, I am suffering financially and is not able to pay my house rent for the last 4 months. I want CM to provide me with a house so that I can live with my grandchildren. It's been two days, no one has come for help despite CM' order," she said while speaking to ANI.



"We have not taken admission in school as we do not have money to pay fees. No official has visited our house. Its been two days and we are still waiting for help," said Vikas, the grandson of Kaur.

Punjab Chief Minister has directed Ludhiana administration to support the elderly woman financially so that she is able to pay pending and advance house rent for a year and provide free treatment for tuberculosis.

On June 14, CM Captain Amarinder Singh directed the District Administration Ludhiana to help the elderly woman. The Chief Minister came to know about this woman during his #AskCaptain Facebook Live session yesterday when he was answering to questions of citizens. He directed the Deputy Commissioner to ensure that they should clear her pending rent as well as pay rent for one year, besides all costs for her treatment of Tuberculosis (TB) should be borne by the district administration.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) Amarjit Singh Bains informed that under the Mission Fateh of the Punjab government and following the orders of Chief Minister, the District Administration have got the matter verified through the revenue department officials, and a case is being prepared and sent to the Punjab government. (ANI)

