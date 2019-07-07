Despite toilets under Swacch Bharat scheme, locals in MP village defecate in open

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 7 (ANI): Toilets built under the Swachh Bharat Mission in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district are allegedly not fit for use.

According to the locals, they are still forced defecate in the open.

"The toilets were not built properly so it's unusable. We are compelled to defecate in the open. We have complained a lot but nothing has happened," one local said.

Manjusha Roy, district panchayat CEO said,"The entire survey is yet to be done and on the basis of the survey it will be clear how many toilets are unusable. Action will be taken depending on the direction government gives." (ANI)

