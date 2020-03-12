Deswal gets additional charge of BSF DG

New Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Haryana cadre Surjit Singh Deswal on Wednesday took over the additional charge of Director General (DG) of Border Security Force (BSF).

Deswal, a 1984-batch IPS officer, is currently the Director-General of Indo-Tibet Border Police.

He has succeeded Director-General Vivek Johri, who has been appointed Director-General of Madhya Pradesh Police. (ANI)

