Detail probe underway into threat call to Gadkari: Karnataka Home Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 20 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said that a detailed probe is underway in connection with an alleged threat call made to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari from Belagavi Central Prison and that the jail authorites have been issued several instructions.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Jnanendra said that instructions have been given that criminal cases will be taken against inmates found in possession of contraband articles and also against the suppliers.

"I have issued a warning that strict disciplinary action will be taken against prison staff who will engage in and abet illegal activities in prisons. Also recently there were reports of some illegal activities in Ramanagara, Tumkur, Kalaburagi and Belagavi jails, and a detailed investigation was ordered after which the warden of Tumkur district jail, Praveen, was suspended from service, the minister said.



He further said that on Thursday the District Police personnel raided the Hassan District Jail and seized illegally stored mobile phones

"Instructions have been given to keep a tab on incoming and outgoing calls from prisons and also to periodically conduct checks barracks and prison premises to tackle smuggling of contraband, especially mobile phones," the minister said.

To prevent the illegal use of mobile phones in state prisons the minister said that sophisticated portable jammers that can block 5G signals will be installed at all prisons across the state within three months. (ANI)

