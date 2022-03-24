Details of 11 Bihar labourers killed in Hyderabad godown blaze being ascertained

Katihar (Bihar) [India], March 23 (ANI): Details of families of the 11 labourers who were killed in the scrap godown blaze in Hyderabad's Bhoiguda on Wednesday are being ascertained to ensure they receive the ex-gratia amount announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Telangana government.

"A total of 11 labourers from Bihar have lost their lives in the incident. Out of them, eight were from Chapra and three from Katihar. Two of them were from Falka and one hailed from Kursela. We have spoken with the District Magistrate of Hyderabad and will send the account details of the kin of the deceased for the ex-gratia amount to him. We have so far not received any information regarding bringing their corpses back," Katihar District Magistrate Udayan Mishra told ANI

Three victims were indentified as hailing from Katihar. Rajesh Kumar and Damodar Kumar hailed from Tapua village of Falka block while Sintu Kumar Balthi belonged to Kursela block from the district.



Revenue officer, Arif Hussain said, "Based on the information provided by the Telangana administration, we are working to ensure the ex-gratia amount announced reaches their families," Hussain said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of 11 labourers and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao also announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the victims.

As per Gandhi Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Mohan Rao, out of the 12 people present at the scarp warehouse which caught fire, one person survived.

Rao further informed that although the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, "a short circuit could be the reason for the fire." (ANI)

