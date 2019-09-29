Detained Ansal API vice-chairman will be brought to Lucknow, says police

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Real estate firm Ansal API's vice-chairman Pranav Ansal, who was on Sunday detained at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi will be brought here, police said.

Speaking to ANI, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani said, "11 FIRs are registered against Pranav and further investigation is going on in 13 more cases."

In July the Lucknow police had issued a Lookout Circular against Pranav. On that basis, he was detained today, the SSP said.

He also informed that the police are bringing the Ansal API vice-chairman to Lucknow and after that he will be produced in court so as to take him in police remand.

Pranav was enroute to London when he was detained by Immigration Department officials at the airport.

Naithani had earlier issued a Look Out Notice (LOC) against him.

"Ansal group has not only cheated the poor but also the personnel of the paramilitary forces," Naithani had said.

He had said that Pranav had planned to run out of the country with money as he was not aware of the notice issued against him.

He is detained under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including for criminal breach of trust, cheating, and forgery. (ANI)

