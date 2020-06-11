Detained for seeking an appointment with Telangana CM: Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 11 (ANI): Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday said that he was detained for nothing more than seeking an appointment with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Vikramarka said that he was detained by the police earlier today when he was going to meet the chief minister to discuss several issues including coronavirus situation and electricity bill issue.

On Thursday, some Congress leaders were put under house arrest and some others were taken into preventive custody by the police to prevent the "chalo secretariat" programme in view of the lockdown.

"We just wanted to make a representation and had asked for an official appointment with the Chief Minister and other Ministers. I had also sent a letter for the same. Instead of giving an appointment, they are arresting us, particularly CLP leaders," Vikramarka said.

Vikramarka said that as a legislator and as a CLP leader, he had made an official request in writing to Chief Minister Rao, seeking an appointment to discuss the coronavirus related problem and electricity bills issue.

"Asking for an appointment is not a crime. As a legislator, it is my duty. They are not allowing us to perform our duties. I am going to move a privilege motion in the House, and if all do not respond, I will approach the court," Vikramarka said.

"Unbearable electricity bills were generated. Also, the government has announced an agricultural crop pattern without discussing it with the farming community, in the assembly, or with the political parties," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders, including its state party chief Uttam Kumar Reddy, were placed under house arrest ahead of the 'Chalo Secretariat' programme, which was scheduled to be held at 11 am on Thursday. (ANI)