Detained Nihangs garlanded, feet touched just before detention

Haryana [India], October 16 (ANI): Two Nihangs who were detained in connection with the Singhu border incident where the mutilated body of a man was found hanging at the site of farmers' protest yesterday, were garlanded and their feet touched on Saturday by one of the Nihangs just before their detention.

Two Nihangs were detained by Haryana Police on Saturday in connection with the Singhu Border incident where a mutilated body was found hanging at the site of farmers' protest.

Earlier today, an accused in the Singhu border incident was sent to seven days of police custody by the court.



The accused has been identified by the police as Sarvajeet Singh who was earlier detained from Kundli in Sonipat on Friday evening.

The second accused in the Singhu Border incident was arrested by Amritsar Rural Police on Saturday outside a Gurudwara in Rakh Devidass Pura, Amarkot village, Punjab.

The accused has been identified as Narayan Singh. (ANI)

