Detention of Farooq Abdullah should have ended long ago: Rajeev Shukla

New Delhi [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Congress leader Rajeev Shukla on Friday said that the detention of former Union Minister Farooq Abdullah should have ended long ago.

"The detention of Farooq Abdullah should have ended long ago. He has always talked about patriotism. He never speaks anything against the country. Such a person did not need such long detention. They should have freed him much earlier," Shukla told ANI.

Earlier today, the government issued orders to revoke detention of National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, who was detained under the Public Safety Act following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The three-term chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state was under house arrest for several months.

Commenting upon the political uncertainty in Madhya Pradesh, Shukla said: "Shivraj Singh Chauhan had not eliminated all corruption in the state. We are seeing that it is Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath who is taking action against corruption. Hence, he is popular in the state. He has met the Governor himself and hopefully, he will save the government during the floor test."

Earlier today, Chief Minister Nath held a discussion on floor test with Governor Lalji Tandon. He requested the Governor to make efforts for the release of the MLAs allegedly held in captivity in Bengaluru by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Regarding his nomination to the Rajya Sabha, Shukla said: "The Congress president offered me to contest the Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat. I requested her that I want to work for the organisation. So, I requested if she offers this proposal to someone else, which she accepted." (ANI)

