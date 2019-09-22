Detenues' health being monitored regularly in prisons: DGP

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): The detenues' health is being monitored on a regular basis in the state prisons, said Director General of Police (DGP), Prisons, here on Saturday.

"Detenues' health is being monitored on a regular basis and in case(s) of health issues and they are provided with proper medication under the supervision of a specialist," an official statement quoted the DGP, Prisons, as saying.

According to the DGP, the government with a view to maintaining peace and harmony in the state has taken certain preventive measures including the detention of persons under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978.

"The near relatives who intend to visit the detenues are allowed to meet in accordance with the relevant provisions of the jail manual. To facilitate the visitation of the relatives of the detenues, the prison authorities in the state can be contacted during the office hours," reads the press note.

So far as the jails outside the state are concerned where the detenues have been shifted, the diet is being provided to them as per the relevant provisions of the applicable jail manual.

The press note further says the detaining authority before detaining a person under the preventive detention law intimates him the grounds of detention.

In cases, where the detenue is required to be shifted outside the state on various grounds including inputs from the security agencies, all the procedures and the laws related to shifting of detenues are complied with. (ANI)

