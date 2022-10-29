Determined to build a strong future for Karnataka: CM Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 29 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that through 'Koti Kanta Gayana', great respect is shown to Goddess Bhuvaneshwari and the state government is determined to build a bright future for Karnataka.

After the launch of 'Koti Kanta Gayana' at Kanteerava Stadium on Friday, he said, "Today is a golden day for the state of Karnataka as over one crore people have sung six famous Kannada songs simultaneously for the close bond among all Kannadigas. The meaning of these songs is that every Kannadiga must forget everything and sing for the Kannada language and this has been proved by the people. Through this, a new world record is created".

He further added that these songs were rendered in every village and showed respect to Goddess Bhuvaneshwari. He added that the Department of Kannadhasd Culture has organised this function most systematically.



The CM said it has been one year since Puneet Raj Kumar passed away but he has remained in the hearts of millions of Kannadigas till now. In recognition of his contribution to the Kannada language, the government has decided to present the 'Karnataka Ratna' posthumously to him on November 1.

He added that noted film star, Rajanikanth has been invited as the chief guest to come and enjoy the presentation of this award for Puneet's big achievement at a small age. Jnanpith awardee, Dr Chandrashekar Kambar, Dr Raj Kumar's family members, and others will be at the function.

The CM said the Kannada movie, Gandhadha Gudi was released this morning and this is a movie that links flora and fauna. It creates awareness of the protection of nature as well as introduces the rich natural vegetation of Karnataka. Every citizen must watch this movie to know the state's rich flora and fauna.

Former chief ministers, B.S.Yediyurappa, D.V.Sadananda Gowda, Ministers, R.Ashok, K.Sunil Kumar, MPs P.C.Mohan and Tejaswi Surya and Rajya Sabha member Jaggesh and others were present. (ANI)

