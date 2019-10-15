Kutch (Gujarat) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Several teams of fire tenders have been rushed to control a devastating fire which broke out at a plastic factory in Bhachau here.
The fire which started on Monday night has gutted goods worth crores of rupees apart from the damage caused to the property.
No loss of life has been reported in the incident as of yet.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Devastating fire breaks out at plastic factory in Gujarat's Kutch
ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 09:02 IST
