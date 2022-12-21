Develop Ramadevarabetta as Ayodhya of South, Karnataka Minister urges CM Bommai

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], December 21 (ANI): Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, District in-charge Minister of Ramanagara, has urged Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai to constitute a development committee to build a temple at Ramadevarabetta in the lines of Lord Ram temple at Ayodhya.

In a letter written to Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai and Muzarai Minister Shashikala Jolle, he demanded that Ramadevarabetta should be developed as the Ayodhya of South India.



Narayan has said that Shri Ram temple should be built using 19 acres of space which belong to the Department of Mujarai at Ramadevarabetta.

"There is a strong belief among the people of the region that Sugriva installed Ramadevarabetta. Considering the religious feelings of the people of the district Ramadevarabetta should be developed as an heritage and attractive tourist spot. This would enable to portray our culture as well as nurture tourism," he stated.

People also believe that Lord Sri Rama spent a year here during his days of exile in the forest, along with Sita and Lakshmana. They also believe that seven great sages did there penance here. In addition, this is a prominent vulture-conserved area in the country. The traditional connection between Ramadevarabetta and Ramayana dates back to the era of Tretayug, he has explained in his letter. (ANI)

