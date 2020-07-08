Developed countries must implement financial, technological commitments under UNFCCC and Paris agreement: Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Union Environment Minister, Prakash Javadekar represented India at the fourth edition of the virtual Ministerial on Climate Action and said, India has taken very significant steps for combating climate change and will continue its efforts in the future also.

Javadekar called upon developed country parties, once again, to do their part as envisaged under UNFCCC and its Paris Agreement, for extending financial and technological support to developing countries.

"The promise of USD 1 trillion by 2020 has not been fulfilled so far, and I hope that in the remaining 5 months of 2020, the promised amount is mobilized and delivered, for further strengthening climate actions in developing countries," stressed the Environment Minister.

Taking to Twitter, Javadekar wrote, "I put before the world forum India's Green actions and asked others to do their bit."

The fourth edition of the virtual Ministerial on Climate Action witnessed countries exchanging views on how countries are aligning economic recovery plans with the Paris Agreement and the critical enabling conditions to ensure continued climate action.

The meeting was co-chaired by European Union, China and Canada to advance discussions on the full implementation of the Paris Agreement under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and to demonstrate continued political commitment to global climate action.

"At the fourth meeting of ministerial on Climate Action, called upon developed countries, to do their part as envisaged under UNFCCC and Paris agreement, for extending financial and technological support to developing countries. The promise of USD 1 trillion by 2020 not fulfilled so far," he added.

Highlighting India's efforts, the Environment Minister said that India has achieved a reduction of 21 per cent in emission intensity of its GDP between 2005 and 2014, thereby achieving its pre-2020 voluntary target.

Further, India's renewable energy installed capacity has increased by 226 per cent in the last 5 years and stands more than 87 Gigawatt.

"The share of non-fossil sources in installed capacity of electricity generation increased from 30.5 per cent in March 2015 to 37.7 per cent in May 2020 and our Prime Minister has further announced the aspirational target of increasing our renewable energy capacity to 450 GW.", pointed Javadekar.

The fourth edition of the meeting was attended by Ministers and representatives of about 30 countries and was held virtually for the first time in view of the ongoing pandemic. The purpose was to ensure that progress is made on climate action. (ANI)

