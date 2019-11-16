Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. File photo
Developed nations want to fight climate change at cost of developing countries: Gajendra Shekhawat

ANI | Updated: Nov 16, 2019 15:44 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Stressing that climate change is the biggest concern before the world, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday said that one of the key difficulties in preventing climate change is that developed countries want to fight this at the cost of developing countries' development.
Shekhawat at an event in Delhi said, "Today's environmental problem started when developed countries were busy in increasing exports without caring about the negative impact on nature. The economic system that has developed in the last few decades with the goal of increasing exports has caused the most damage to the environment. Today, scientists who have played an important role in increasing exports in developed countries are most concerned about the condition of nature. Today, developing countries are looking towards India for leadership."
Appealing to the audience, the minister said, "We have to wake up now if climate change is to be prevented. It is our responsibility to leave a livable environment for future generations. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) mean that our future generations should live a free life in a clean environment. Poverty is eliminated from the world and a clean environment is available for all, are the goals of SDGs."
"India has shown the world that sustainable development goals have to be eco-friendly. India has engaged and connected with the common man in campaigns such as banning single-use plastic. Six years ago, the world did not think that India would fulfil its global responsibility. Today, water and energy-saving campaigns that are being talked about is the main part of our Infrastructure Development agenda," Shekhawat highlighted.
"I would like to share the seriousness of government towards women empowerment through Ujjwala scheme. Eight crores free LPG connections were given under this scheme. The target was achieved seven months ahead of schedule. In 2014, only 55 per cent population in India had access to LPG, today over 95 per cent Indian population is taking advantage of LPG cylinders. it has improved both the lifestyle and health of women. It has also helped in the improvement of the environment," the minister added.
Shekhawat spoke about the mission under Jal Shakti Ministry and said, "Earlier, it was impossible to bring water to every door; today Jal Shakti Ministry is working on this mission with the goal of achieving it by 2024. We see Sustainable Development Goals as mutual cooperation and partnership so that no one is left behind." (ANI)

