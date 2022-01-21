Development is reaching every corner of Manipur, says PM Modi on its 50th statehood day

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually addressed the poll-bound state of Manipur on the occasion of their 50th statehood day and said that development is reaching every corner of Manipur.

The Prime Minister said that Manipur youth is doing great work in the field of start-ups.

"Manipur deserves peace. I am happy to know that they earned it after years of struggle. Development is reaching every corner of Manipur. Not just sports, Manipur youth are doing great work in the field of start-ups," the Prime Minister said.



"Manipur has seen many ups and downs in the last 50 years. At all times, the people of Manipur lived in unity and faced every situation together. This is the true strength of Manipur. Many congratulations to Manipur on the completion of 50 years of establishment!"

PM Modi also extended his greetings to the three Northeast states on their statehood day.

"Greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their Statehood Days. These states are making vibrant contributions to India's development. Praying for their constant progress," the Prime Minister said in a tweet today.

Under the North-Eastern Areas (Re-organisation) Act, 1971, Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya attained statehood on January 21, 1972. (ANI)

