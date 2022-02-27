Development, law and order are key issues, say voters in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): With the polling for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections underway on Sunday morning, people in Ayodhya's Sahadatganj area said that they are voting on the issue of development and law and order.

While voting commenced at 7 am today, people had begun coming to the polling booths from 6.30 am following the COVID-19 protocols to cast their vote.



Speaking to ANI, Pooja Shukla, a voter, said, "Security of women is the main issue for us. We are voting on the issue of the law and order. We are voting against corruption and hooliganism."

Rajnish Sharma, another voter, said that the issue of employment remains key in the polls along with the law and order situation.





"We have come to vote on the issue of development and employment. They are two key issues in the polls. Law and order situation is also important," he said.

Notably, the ruling BJP has stressed on law and order situation in the state in their election campaign.

Polling is underway in Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Gonda, Amethi and Raebareli.

As many as 692 candidates are in the fray in the fifth phase whose electoral fate will be decided by about 2.24 crore electorates. The polling will conclude at 6 pm today.

Polling for four phases of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has already been concluded and the fifth phase is underway today.

Polling for the remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

