Development more powerful violence, J-K people want good governance: PM lauds 'Back to Village' program

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Addressing his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that people of Kashmir desire nothing but good governance and that residents of the valley regard development as more powerful than violence.

Addressing the second edition of his Mann ki Baat radio program after being re-elected as Prime Minister of India for a consecutive tenure, PM Modi shared anecdotes and information about Jammu and Kashmir's 'Back to Village' program and outlined its impact on citizens of the state.

"'Back to village' program shows how excited people of Kashmir are about getting associated with the mainstream development. Through this programme, senior officials reached to villages so that they can understand and resolve the problems and issues stalling development. The event went on for about a week and in almost 4,500 Panchayat's of the state, government officials paid a visit and gave detailed information about welfare schemes", PM Modi said.

Speaking about the format of the 'Back to Village' program, he added, "Officials enquired whether government schemes reach up to villagers or not. They discussed about increasing the income of Panchayats and strengthening them. Issues like literacy, sex ration, health, cleanliness, water conservation, electricity, girl education were all discussed. This program was not a mere government formality but the officials spent 2 days and 1 night in the village panchayats and got to know about them better."

PM Modi also outlined that this program by the state government became a festival of development through public participation and awareness.

"People of Kashmir participated openly in this festival. It is a matter of delight that this program was also organised in faraway places where officials had to travel through tough terrain on foot for a day or more. These officials also reached to those bordering Panchayats as well which are severely affected by cross border firing, " the Prime Minister said.

"They reached to over-sensitive areas of Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, and Anantanag without any fear. Some officials were so overwhelmed by their welcome that they stayed for over two days in these villages. Organising village meetings in such places and a large number of people participating in them to prepare policies for themselves is a pleasant experience," he added.

He also pointed out that the success of this event showcased new resolve, new vigour, and excellent results which proved that those wanting to spread hatred in path of development will never be successful.

Prime Minister Modi also stated that a comment by Shopian resident Mohammed Aslam on the MyGov portal brought his attention towards the 'Back to Village' program and he then gathered more information about the programme to share its success with the nation.

During today's broadcast of Mann ki baat, PM Modi also touched upon other subjects including the launch of Chandrayaan2 among others.

The program broadcasts on the last Sunday of the month. Suggestions, stories and ideas are invited from people for it. (ANI)